Roger John Mieczkowski, 78, of Coventry, beloved husband of the late Donna Kaye Mieczkowski, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.



He was born Jan. 31, 1941, in New Britain, son of the late Matthew Edward and Mary Barbara Mieczkowski (Orzechowski). Roger graduated New Britain Senior High School in 1958, and like his father before him went on to college to become a pharmacist. He graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1963 with a B.S. in pharmacy and later with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree.



While interning at Hartford Hospital, he met his future wife, Donna. They were married in April of 1964 and had two sons. In the summer of 1970 they moved to Coventry, where he would live for the rest of his life.



Roger was a pharmacist in Manchester for almost 50 years. Most of those years were spent at Liggett's in the Parkade, and then in the early '90s at Stop & Shop. He was loved by his many customers and made a lot of friends that would last throughout the years. He was a great athlete, having played basketball in high school and was an avid golfer as well. Whether it was bowling at the Parkade Lanes or golfing at Twin Hills or Skungamaug River Golf Club, Roger always kept himself busy. Two of his big passions were television antennas and taking great care of his lawn. People always said he had the greatest lawn in the neighborhood. He was a workaholic who took pride in what he did. He even worked for many years on his day off at Ellington pharmacy. Roger loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor. He loved a good joke and impressions too.



Roger is survived by his two sons, Christopher John Mieczkowski of Coventry and Timothy Mieczkowski and his wife, Lauren, of East Hartford; and his sister, Marsha Rutz of Gill, Massachusetts. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Matthew Mieczkowski Jr.; and his wife, Donna Mieczkowski.



The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to everyone with Woodlake at Tolland and the AMU at Manchester Memorial Hospital and everyone there for their care and kindness to Roger.



Relatives and friends may join the family on Tuesday, Dec. 3, between 4 and 6 p.m. with a funeral home service at 6 p.m. at The Coventry-Pietras Funeral Home, 2665 Boston Turnpike, Coventry.



Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.



