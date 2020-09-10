1/
Roger O. Bernard
1940 - 2020
Roger O. Bernard, 80, of Enfield, loving husband of Therese (Richard) Henzel Bernard passed away at the age of 80 years old after a brief illness.

Roger was born in Enfield, Feb. 2, 1940, son of the late Omer and Anna (White) Bernard and was a lifelong resident of Enfield. He retired from Hamilton Sunstrand in Windsor Locks. Roger was a big sports fan and loved attending the UConn women's basketball games with his wife or was just as happy to watch them at home. When he was not watching sports, he would be at his cousin Cathy and Dan's house in the garden, but his favorite thing he liked was to make a bet or two on the horses or play a hand of black jack.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a stepdaughter, Judy Ann Henzel Gastringer. He is survived by his wife Therese; a stepson and his wife, Robert and Ellen Henzel of Enfield; a stepson, James Henzel of New Hampshire; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many cousins and close friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 23 Simon Road, followed by burial in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Strict social distancing protocols and the use of facemasks will be required for all facets of the funeral service.

For online condolences, please visit

www.brownefuneralchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jeanne Jugan Parish of Holy Family Church, 23 Simon Road, Enfield, CT 06082 or to the charity of one's choice.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Sep. 10 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Funeral services provided by
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 745-3115
