Roger Raymond Lesieur, 82, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest peacefully in the comfort of his home on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, the 20th anniversary day of his heart transplant. Roger was the beloved husband of 52 years to Mona (Bibeau) Lesieur.He was born on Nov. 13, 1938, in Nashua, New Hampshire, son of the late Raymond and Agnes (Parent) Lesieur. Roger was a graduate of Nashua H.S. and W.P.I. in Worcester, Massachusetts, and then enlisted into the service with the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam War as 1st Lt. He retired in 2010 after 46 years with United Technologies/ SWEF, South Windsor, developing processes to convert fuels to hydrogen and fuel purification for fuel cell use. He received 39 patents and the prestigious Mead Award. He was a devout parishioner of 52 years at St. Bernard Church where he taught CCD for 25 years and a Eucharistic Minister for 15 years.In addition to his loving wife Mona, he is survived by two sons, David Lesieur of Manchester and James Lesieur and wife, Audrey of Unionville; a sister, Ann Marie Casey; a brother-in-law, Bertrand Dufour; also a sister-in-law, Diane Dubreuil and husband, Pat; and brother-in-law John Bibeau and wife, BarriJo all of Nashua, New Hampshire; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a sister, Pauline Dufour.Due to the health crisis funeral services for Roger will be private at the convenience of the family and a private committal service will take place in St. Louis Cemetery in Nashua.Memorial donations in his memory may be made to St. Jeanne Jugan Parish, 23 Simon Road, Enfield, CT 06082 or to the Sisters of Holy Cross, 377 Island Pond Road, Manchester, NH 03109.Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence message for the family go to