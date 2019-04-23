Roger William Carlson, 76, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest Sunday, April 21, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital & Medical Center, Hartford. He was the beloved husband of 20 years to Karen B. (Larson) Carlson.
Roger was born Sept. 29, 1942, in Duluth, Minnesota to the late Hans H. and Ruby (Chase) Carlson and had resided in Enfield for the past 11 years and in Champaign, Illinois, before that. He received his master's degree in forestry, University of Minnesota, and Ph.D. in forestry & environmental studies, Yale University. Roger was a former associate professor at University of Illinois for 15 years and owned his own construction business. He was a member of Alfa Romeo owners club, Connecticut, Alfa owners of New England, and Neckra. In his leisure time he enjoyed ballroom dancing, ice boating, skiing, sailing, and restoring old cars.
In addition to his wife, he is also survived by his stepchildren, Robin Meyers (Scott) of Enfield, Scott Golliher of Champaign, and Sandy Golliher and Pat Donovan of Schaumburg, Illinois; grandchildren, James and John Donovan; along with several cousins. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his sister, Janice Carlson.
Relatives and friends may gather with family Thursday, April 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield.
Funeral services are Friday, April 26, with the church service at 11 a.m. in the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 20 North St., Enfield. Meet at church. Interment will take place at 2 p.m. in the Connecticut Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to the .
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 23 to Apr. 27, 2019