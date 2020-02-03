Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roland B. Peacock III. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Roland B. Peacock III, 70, of Enfield, beloved husband of Linda (Maturo) Peacock, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in the comfort of his home on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.



Born in Baltimore, Maryland, on Dec. 6, 1949, he was the son of the late Roland B. Peacock Jr. and Betty (Babylon) Peacock. He grew up in Baltimore and joined the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge, he married Linda and they moved their family to Manchester before settling in Enfield for the past 40-plus years. He worked as a machinist for his whole career, retiring from Westinghouse Electric. He was a longtime member of the Moose Lodge in Enfield, was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and his three dogs. A dedicated veteran, devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, he will be missed by all who knew him.



Besides his wife, Linda, he leaves three children, Roland B. Peacock IV of Enfield, Tina MacLeod and her husband, Shawn, of Woodstock, and Andrew Jason Peacock of Enfield; seven grandchildren, Lynda Layman, Jason Peacock and his wife, Brittany, Steven Peacock, Anthony Peacock, Ashley MacLeod, Samantha Peacock, and Connor MacLeod; and four siblings, Thomas and David Peacock, Judy Peacock, and Betty Williams. He was predeceased by four sisters, Louann, Linda, Wanda, and Mary.



His family will receive friends on Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield, with a funeral service and military honors taking place at 6 p.m. Burial will be private in the spring.



For online condolences, please visit



www.leetestevens.com







