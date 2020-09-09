Roland Guy Pellerin "Guy," 87, a longtime resident of Tolland, died on Sept. 6, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.He was born in Westbrook, Maine and moved to Connecticut after serving in the U.S. Air Force. He worked many years at Pratt & Whitney as an engineer and proudly served with the Tolland Fire Department as a volunteer firefighter, EMT, EMT instructor, and Assistant Chief for much of his life. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and active in his church, creating many rosaries, which he donated to various events at the church. Guy enjoyed fishing, being active in the community, and playing the organ. His greatest joy was spending time with his ever-growing family. Guy was an amazing soul, loved by many people for his kindness, smile, joking ways, willingness to help others and words of wisdom. He will be missed but not forgotten.The Lord has released a beautiful man to heaven to be with his mother and father and raising havoc in heaven with his three brothers.Guy is survived by his wife of 61 years, Monique Pellerin, who he loved and adored completely; his sister, Muriel Vereneau; and his sister-in-law, Lucette Pellerin. He is also survived by his four children, Michelle, Bob, Ray, and Renee and their spouses; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren with several more on the way. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and their children who all adored him.Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road, Tolland.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at St. Matthew Church, 111 Tolland Green, Tolland. (Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines while attending each service.)For online condolences and a link to the live webcast please visitBurial will be private at the convenience of the family.The family would like to thank the nurses at ECHN for their compassionate care.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tolland Fire Department, 191 Merrow Road, Tolland, CT 06084 or to Blessed Sacrament Parish, 111 Tolland Green, Tolland, CT 06084.