Roland J. Perodeau Jr., 76, of Enfield, beloved husband of Cathleen (Miller) Perodeau, passed away suddenly Friday, March 22, 2019, with his wife by his side.



Born in Hartford, son of the late Roland J. Perodeau Sr. and Rozella (Pelletier) Perodeau, he was raised in Hartford graduating from Bulkley High School, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, and later graduated from Manchester Community College. Roland owned the former Vanity Cleaners in Manchester and retired as northeast regional manager for Forenta, Inc. He was a past exalted ruler of the former Windsor Lodge 2060 BPOE and was currently a member of Manchester Lodge 1893. He was also a former member of the Windsor Kiwanis Club. He lived in Windsor prior to moving to Enfield. Roland had a wonderful outgoing personality and always had a smile for his friends and family. He had such a positive attitude and saw the best in all situations, especially during his health issues the past few years. His favorite past time was being with his beloved wife of 33 years, Cathy, and grandchildren who meant everything to him.



Besides Cathy, he leaves two stepdaughters, Melissa Finnigan and her husband, Brian, of Suffield and Kelly Buckley of Enfield; his beloved grandchildren, Ailin, Katy, Ellie, Ryan, Anna, and Luke; his brother, Michael Perodeau of Rocky Hill; two nephews, Michael Perodeau Jr. and Jonathan Perodeau; and his son and daughter, Roland III and Kristen.



A special thank you goes out to all his family and friends who surrounded him with continued love and support.



His family will receive friends Thursday, March 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St., Suffield. The Elks will perform the Funeral Ritual at 7:30 p.m.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 29, at Holy Family Church, 23 Simon Road, Enfield. Burial will follow in Hazardville Cemetery, Enfield with military honors.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.



