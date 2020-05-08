Rollande Garneau, 94, died peacefully at her home in Glastonbury on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.She was born April 2, 1926, in Martinville, Quebec, Canada, the daughter of the late Joseph and Ernestine (Gagnon) Champagne. She was the loving wife of 59 years to the late Lorenzo Garneau. Born and raised in Canada, Rollande and Lorenzo immigrated to Hartford in 1953, where they eventually settled in East Hartford and spent the summers in East Hampton. In 1987, they moved to Florida to enjoy their retirement, while continuing to spend the summers in East Hampton, and returned to Connecticut in 2014.Rollande radiated love, selflessness, perseverance, and an exuberance for life every day. She will always be remembered for her love of family and friends. She was a gentle soul, and would light up the room with her smile. Family and friends were always welcome at her home (whether they stayed a day, a week, or longer) and she spent just about every weekend during the summers entertaining at the lake. She greatly enjoyed spending countless hours playing cards with her children and grandchildren, enjoying those simple moments. There was no doubt gatherings with family and friends were what she loved best.She is survived by her three sons and their wives, Donald and Kathy Garneau of Winsted, Norman and Sally Garneau of Castle Rock, Colorado, and Michael and Tina Garneau of South Windsor; three daughters, Lise Tremblay of Montreal, Canada, Johane Torrant of Andover, and Linda Garneau and her husband, Kevin Duplin, of Haddam; two sisters, Eliane St-Hilaire and Lucille Molleu; eleven cherished grandchildren; seven adored great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Besides her beloved husband and parents, she was predeceased by three brothers and four sisters.Due to the current health crisis, private funeral service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rollande's name may be made to Foodshare, 450 Woodland Ave., Bloomfield, CT 06002.The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family please visit