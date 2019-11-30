Ronald A. Bridges, Sr., 89, beloved husband to Gloria (Gregory) Bridges, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Evergreen Healthcare.
He was born on May 1, 1930, in Robinson, Maine, the son to the late Alfred and Gladys (Hawksly) Bridges. Ronald served our country in the United States Air Force. Following his service, he embarked on a career with Pratt and Whitney as an airplane mechanic and retired after 29 years. He was a lifetime member of AMVETS, enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as trips to Maine to the camp.
In addition to his wife of 58 years, Gloria, Ronald is survived by seven children, Lori Sullivan of Maine, Rhonda Hunt of Maine, Donald Rideout, Sr. of Enfield, Debra Colcord of Madison, New Hampshire, Chris Rideout of Newington, Ronald Bridges, Jr. of Oklahoma, and Sam Bridges of Enfield; a sister-in-law, Amelda Ross of Dexter, Maine; two special grandnieces, Kristi and Sonja Hall; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many cousins.
Services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019