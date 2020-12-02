Ronald "Poppie" Atkinson, age 62, died on Nov. 25, 2020, at home. Beloved husband of 38 years to Carol (Andrew) Atkinson.
Born in Springfield Sept. 6, 1958, to the late Donald L. and Gladys (Warren) Atkinson. He was raised in Somers and attended Rockville High School's Vo-Ag program. Ron served in the U.S. Army. He was a proud member of the Fayette Masonic Lodge 69 in Ellington. Ron was proud to be a professional truck driver. He had been employed many years by Rex Lumber and most recently Cowen Systems. Ron enjoyed camping, annual vacations to Maine with his family and friends, riding his John Deere tractor and listening to his classic country music.
Besides his wife Carol, he leaves behind his loving son Christopher, the future Mrs. Atkinson, Monique and his grandson Hunter; his sister Donna Gelineau and her husband, Thomas; his brothers Neil and wife, Debra, James and wife, Cindy; brother-in-law Glenn Andrew and wife, Gail. Ron will be missed by his nieces, nephews and grandnephews whom he adored and many dear friends he loved very much.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private and are being handled by the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home. A celebration of Ron's life will be held next summer 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron's honor to Wreaths Across America 2020http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org
or to The Shriners Children's Hospital
Springfield, atwww.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/springfield
For online condolences please visitwww.pietrasfuneralhome.com