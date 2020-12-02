1/1
Ronald "Poppie" Atkinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald "Poppie" Atkinson, age 62, died on Nov. 25, 2020, at home. Beloved husband of 38 years to Carol (Andrew) Atkinson.

Born in Springfield Sept. 6, 1958, to the late Donald L. and Gladys (Warren) Atkinson. He was raised in Somers and attended Rockville High School's Vo-Ag program. Ron served in the U.S. Army. He was a proud member of the Fayette Masonic Lodge 69 in Ellington. Ron was proud to be a professional truck driver. He had been employed many years by Rex Lumber and most recently Cowen Systems. Ron enjoyed camping, annual vacations to Maine with his family and friends, riding his John Deere tractor and listening to his classic country music.

Besides his wife Carol, he leaves behind his loving son Christopher, the future Mrs. Atkinson, Monique and his grandson Hunter; his sister Donna Gelineau and her husband, Thomas; his brothers Neil and wife, Debra, James and wife, Cindy; brother-in-law Glenn Andrew and wife, Gail. Ron will be missed by his nieces, nephews and grandnephews whom he adored and many dear friends he loved very much.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private and are being handled by the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home. A celebration of Ron's life will be held next summer 2021.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron's honor to Wreaths Across America 2020

http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org

or to The Shriners Children's Hospital Springfield, at

www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/springfield

For online condolences please visit

www.pietrasfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tolland Memorial Funeral Home
375 Merrow Rd
Tolland, CT 06084
(860) 875-1415
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved