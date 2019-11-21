Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Clarence Burke. View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Visitation 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





He was born in Manchester to Clarence J. Burke and Anna C. Werdelin in 1929. He is predeceased by his brother, Roger. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carol Nutile Burke, and three daughters, Tara Gervascio and her husband, Chris, of North Granby, Megan Belt and her husband, Warren, of Zurich, and Alison Burke and her husband, Wes Wazni, of New Haven. He leaves behind seven grandchildren, Rachel, Brittany, Madeline, Lindsey, Timothy, Miles, and Nolan, as well as two great-grandchildren, Angelina and Arthur. He also leaves behind extended family and many friends.



He briefly attended college in Boston before returning home after the death of his father to assist in running the family florist business. He completed degrees in education at Trinity College and the University of Hartford as well as a degree in piano pedagogy at Hartt College of Music. He spent more than 20 years teaching history at Rockville High School and served on the board of the Rockville Public Library. He was also an active member of the Vernon Historical Society. He was an avid reader, gardener, and accomplished pianist and enjoyed completing the New York Times crossword in pen and always answering "Jeopardy!" questions first.



Visiting hours will be Sunday, Nov. 24, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home at 551 Talcottville Road in Vernon.



For additional information or to leave words of condolence, please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com



Memorial contributions may be made to the Vernon Historical Society, 734 Hartford Tpke., Vernon, CT 06066 or at



https://vernonhistoricalsoc.org/contact-us/



or to the Strong Family Farm Foundation, 274 West St. Vernon, CT 06066 or at



www.strongfamilyfarm.org



The family would like to thank the staff of the VNA and Rockville General Hospital for their compassionate care.



Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2019

