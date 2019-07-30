Ronald "Ronnie" Edward Stearns, 65, of Vernon, passed away peacefully in the arms of his best friend and wife, Kimberlee (Smith) Stearns, July 25, 2019, after a courageous battle from cancer.



Ronnie retired in 2017. His career as a superior pressman was mainly for Standard Printing and later for Integrity Graphics. Ronnie was an avid sports fan. His wealth of sports knowledge and statistics was incredible. His sports teams were UConn, Red Sox, with his favorite teams the LA Dodgers and LA Rams.



Ronnie leaves his wife of 37 years, Kimberlee (Smith) Stearns; his daughter, Nichole Therrien; his son, Ryan and wife, Kristen (Anselmo) Stearns; his son, Shain Stearns; three grandchildren, Travis Stearns, Shelby and Melody Therrien; his brother, Donald Stearns; two sisters, Pat and Gloria; and his special baby girl, "Destinee." He was predeceased by his parents, Garland and Marie (Martin) Stearns.



A celebration of Ronnie's life will be held at The Pub, 59 John Fitch Blvd., South Windsor, Sunday, Aug. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m.



