Ronald "Ron" F. Lomot, 46, of Ellington, beloved husband of Sharon (Hubner) passed away unexpectedly at Rockville General Hospital on Thursday, May 2, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born on May 16, 1972, in Bethpage, New York, son of Edward Lomot and the late Jennie (Perkowski) Lomot. Ron was employed for the Town of Enfield for 13 years. He was a fourth degree knight with the former Ellington Knights of Columbus. Ron was a devoted husband and father. He was always a part of his son's baseball teams, from coaching, to announcing games, and being their number one fan. He was an avid fan of the New York Jets and the New York Mets.
In addition to his loving wife of 20 years, he is survived by his two beloved sons, Jack and Thomas Lomot; two brothers, Joseph Lomot of Farmingdale, New York, and James Lomot and his wife, Patty of Morristown, Tennessee; three nieces, Jessica, Amanda and Catherine; his mother and father-in-law, Kurt and Anne Hubner of Enfield; a sister-in-law, Susan Cox and her husband, Dennis of Ellington, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and cherished friends.
Relatives and friends may join the family for visiting hours on Sunday, May 5, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road, Vernon, CT.
A funeral procession will gather at the funeral home on Monday, May 6, at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Luke Church, 141 Maple St., Ellington. Burial will follow in Ellington Center Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ron's memory may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Please visit
www.carmonfuneralhome.com
for online expressions of sympathy.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 4 to May 8, 2019