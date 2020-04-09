Ronald F. Simmons, Aug. 27, 1938 – March 31, 2020, died after a brief but courageous battle with acute myeloid leukemia.



The son of Harold C. and Dorothy (Kimball) Simmons, Ron was born and raised in Manchester. Ron excelled in sports, particularly baseball, basketball, and golf. Ron was inducted to the Little League Hall of Fame in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for pitching the first-ever perfect game. Later in life he was inducted to the Manchester Hall of Fame for multiple sports achievements.



Left to cherish his memory, are his wife, Janice; daughter, Cynthia (Michael) Hall, son, Greg (Jeff) Simmons; grandchildren, Christopher (Kayla) Hall, Ashley Hall (fiancé Matt) and great-granddaughter, Naomi Hall. Ron leaves a brother, Donald (Linda) Simmons; nephew, Randy Simmons; and niece, Stacey Simmons.



There will be no services. A private burial will take place at a later date.



