Attorney Ronald "Ron" F. Storms, 88, of West Suffield, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Hartford Hospital with family by his side.Ron was born on Dec. 19, 1931, in Salisbury, the son to the late Lester O. and Ruth T. (Will) Storms. After attending the local public schools, Ron earned several scholarships offered to local students of merit, graduating from the Indian Mountain School in 1947 and The Hotchkiss School in 1951. Completing his degree work in three years, he graduated from Trinity College in 1954 and entered the United States Air Force, where he proudly served our Country attaining the rank of Captain before receiving an honorable discharge and leaving the service to pursue a law career. He graduated from University of Connecticut School of Law with his Juris Doctorate in 1960. In 1966, he left a prestigious Hartford law firm to open his own firm in Windsor Locks, eventually practicing law with his son, Attorney Scott Storms, and forming the law offices of Storms and Storms as its senior partner.A longtime member and trustee of the Windsor Locks Congregational Church, he was a dedicated life member of the Windsor Locks Lions Club for over 56 years with perfect attendance, and was also associated with the Simsbury and Meredith, NH Lions Clubs. In 1973, he served as the President of the Windsor Locks Lions Club and went on to serve as the District Governor of District 23-B (Hartford and Litchfield Counties) in 1994-1995. He was the proud recipient of the Lions International President's Award, President's Leadership Medal, and the prestigious International Ambassador Membership Key Award for sponsoring more than 150 new members into the Association. Lion Ron will long be remembered by his fellow Lions for his commitment to the ideals of Lionism and his work as the Chairman of the Annual Lions Special Education Children's Christmas Party. Ron was also a 55-year member of the Masonic Composite Lodge 28 of Suffield.An instrument-rated private pilot, he also enjoyed many years with his family at their home on Lake Winnipesaukee in Meredith, New Hampshire, annual trips to Bermuda and Florida, attending Trinity College football games, and a friendly round of golf. Much beloved father, Papa, companion and friend, he will be forever remembered and dearly missed.Besides his longtime life companion, Marianne D. Bannan, of West Suffield, Ron is survived by his children, Atty. Scott A. Storms and his wife, Attorney Dale Ann Storms, of Windsor Locks, Kim T. Storms of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Holly M. Muehlenkamp and her husband, Thomas, of Wyoming, Ohio; a sister, LouAnn Plough and her husband, George, of Bloomfield; his friend and partner of many years, Polly Ann Storms of Windsor Locks; his 10 grandchildren; and growing number of great-grandchildren.The family wishes to thank Dr. Andy Salner, Dr. Peter Schauer and their dedicated staff for the compassionate care shown to Ron.Services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.A celebration of life will be held on May 1, 2021, with details to follow at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Windsor Locks Lions Club Charities, Inc., P.O. Box 312, Windsor Locks, CT 06096, to be used to establish a scholarship in Ron's name.To leave online condolences, please visit