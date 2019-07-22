Guest Book View Sign Service Information Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 (860)-623-3498 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald H. Pomeroy, 82, of Windsor Locks, loving husband of Ann (Raccone) Pomeroy, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, in the comfort of his home with his family by his side.



Ron was born Jan. 14, 1937, in Hartford. After high school, Ron enlisted in the CT Air National Guard. He retired after 40-plus years from the former Dexter Corp. as a research technician. Ron donated blood to the Red Cross for many years and was a 19-gallon blood donor. He volunteered for many years for the Meals on Wheels. Ron and Ann enjoyed square/round dancing, playing cards with family and friends, tending to his garden, traveling, camping, fishing, white water rafting, and spending time at his condo in Florida. He enjoyed his daily coffee with the guys at McDonald's and the Breakfast Club at Too Jays in Florida, but family was the center of Ron's life and brought him the greatest of joy to be surrounded by them.



In addition to his loving wife, Ann, he is also survived by five children, Susan Lamanis (Demetrios), Nancy Andrews (Andy), Cynthia Pomeroy, Kevin Pomeroy, and Christopher Pomeroy; his five grandchildren, Brandon, Audrey, Kristina, Melissa, and Shaelyn; two sisters, Ruth Westervelt and Doris Violette; and several nieces and nephews. Ron was predeceased by his father, Ralph Pomeroy; and his mother, Anna (Navaroli) Pomeroy Wright.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family Wednesday, July 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks.



A funeral service for Ron will be celebrated Thursday, July 25, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Suffield.



Memorial contributions in memory of Ron may be made to the Windsor Locks Volunteer Fire Department, 2 Volunteer Drive, Windsor Locks or to the Windsor Locks Lions Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 105, Windsor Locks, CT 06096.



