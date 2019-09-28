Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Hood Gilmore. View Sign Service Information Legacy Options LLC 4376 Corporate Square Naples , FL 34104 (239)-659-2009 Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Hood Gilmore, 86, of Naples, Florida and Harwich, Massachusetts, loving husband of Dorothy (Newman) Gilmore, passed away peacefully Sept. 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.



Ron was born May 25, 1933, the son of the late Walter White Gilmore and Madeline Hood (Plant) Gilmore. He was raised on Cape Cod in Harwich and later lived with his wife and three daughters in Enfield. He then moved to Florida and Cape Cod where he and his adoring wife, Dorothy, enjoyed their retirement.



He proudly served our country in the United States Army and National Guard. As a young man, he was a pilot and baseball player with the Cape Cod League in Harwich. He also had a passion for sailing and enjoying the ocean with his family. He was a graduate of Harwich High School and Wentworth Institute of Technology with a degree in the field he always loved, aviation. He worked for Kaman Aerospace and later for the Government Department of Defense until his retirement.



In addition to his loving wife of 60 years, Dorothy, he leaves his daughters, Holly Attridge of Clinton, Massachusetts, Robin Munson and her husband, Tom, of Somers, Leanne DesChamplain and her fiancé, Peter Lofano, of Naples; five grandchildren, Richard Attridge and his wife, Sarah, Thomas G. Munson, Kristen Munson, Daniel Drotovick, Kevin N. DesChamplain; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Wayne Gilmore; son-in-law, Charles Attridge; and granddaughter, Shannon Drotovick.



A memorial service with military honors will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions in memory of Ron may be made to Golisano Children's Hospital, 3361 Pine Ridge Road, Naples, FL 34109, or the Alzheimer's Support Network, 660 Tamiami Trail N #21, Naples, FL 34102.



Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019

