Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald J. "Chin" DaDalt. View Sign Service Information Introvigne Funeral Home Inc 51 E Main St Stafford Springs , CT 06076 (860)-684-2538 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Introvigne Funeral Home Inc 51 E Main St Stafford Springs , CT 06076 View Map Prayer Service 11:00 AM Introvigne Funeral Home Inc 51 E Main St Stafford Springs , CT 06076 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





He was born June 30, 1925, in Stafford Springs, son of the late Guido and Lena (Julian) DaDalt. Ronald graduated from Stafford High School in June 1943. He was drafted into the United States Army by September where he proudly served as a combat engineer under General Patton's Third Army and other armies in the European Theater to the end of



Ronald eventually had a lengthy and distinguished career in the building trade, working on several local schools, universities, and Johnson Memorial Hospital. Throughout his life, Ronald enjoyed being with his friends and family, whether at the Legion, Italian club, Saratoga, Scarborough, the off track betting parlor, or a sports event, and best of all, a good dinner or picnic with them. He also enjoyed going to Florida in the winter and visiting with his friends.



Ronald is survived by his sister, Loretta "Lorrie" Zigmond; brother, Alfred DaDalt and his wife, Judith; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He also leaves behind his extended family, Maureen Dobrindt and her husband, Jim, Sue Arvanitis and her husband, Vassilios, Teri Galica and her husband, Bill, and Kathy Sullivan and her fiancé, Paul; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by the love of his life, and companion of 45 years, Elaine "Val" Sullivan; and brother-in-law, William Zigmond Jr.



A calling hour will be held Wednesday, May 29, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a prayer service to take place at 11 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs.



Memorial donations may be made to the Citizens' Scholarship Foundation of Stafford, c/o Rose Roszczewski, P.O. Box 25, Stafford Springs, CT 06076.



For online condolences or directions, please visit



www.introvignefuneralhome.com



Ronald J. "Chin" DaDalt, 93, of Stafford Springs, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019.He was born June 30, 1925, in Stafford Springs, son of the late Guido and Lena (Julian) DaDalt. Ronald graduated from Stafford High School in June 1943. He was drafted into the United States Army by September where he proudly served as a combat engineer under General Patton's Third Army and other armies in the European Theater to the end of World War II . Upon separation, he attended Alfred University majoring in engineering and was a member of the university's football team. After college, he played minor league baseball in several leagues, eventually trying a stint as an umpire in the same leagues.Ronald eventually had a lengthy and distinguished career in the building trade, working on several local schools, universities, and Johnson Memorial Hospital. Throughout his life, Ronald enjoyed being with his friends and family, whether at the Legion, Italian club, Saratoga, Scarborough, the off track betting parlor, or a sports event, and best of all, a good dinner or picnic with them. He also enjoyed going to Florida in the winter and visiting with his friends.Ronald is survived by his sister, Loretta "Lorrie" Zigmond; brother, Alfred DaDalt and his wife, Judith; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He also leaves behind his extended family, Maureen Dobrindt and her husband, Jim, Sue Arvanitis and her husband, Vassilios, Teri Galica and her husband, Bill, and Kathy Sullivan and her fiancé, Paul; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by the love of his life, and companion of 45 years, Elaine "Val" Sullivan; and brother-in-law, William Zigmond Jr.A calling hour will be held Wednesday, May 29, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a prayer service to take place at 11 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs.Memorial donations may be made to the Citizens' Scholarship Foundation of Stafford, c/o Rose Roszczewski, P.O. Box 25, Stafford Springs, CT 06076.For online condolences or directions, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from May 27 to May 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close