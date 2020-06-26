Ronald J. LaJoie, 76, of Manchester, the husband of Josephine (Picaut) LaJoie, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.
Born in Hartford, he was the son of the late Joseph and Angeline (Soucy) LaJoie. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Richard J. LaJoie and his wife, Cindi of Ohio, and Melissa Bennett and her husband, Ronald of Ohio; his grandchildren Jonathan Hetu, Megan Bennett, Richard Anthony LaJoie, and Sara Brown. He is also survived by his special friends
Randy and Shelly Peck, Doug Boland and Joe Desilet.
Ronald's family would like to offer a special note of thanks to his doctors and their staff for all the kindness, compassion, care and professionalism they gave to Ron through the years, the staff of St. Francis Hospital, Manchester Fire/Rescue EMT and the owners
and staff at Chez Ben Restaurant.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 30, at 11 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St. Manchester followed by burial in Buckland Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday morning from 10 to
11 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or St. Francis Hospital CHF programs.
For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Born in Hartford, he was the son of the late Joseph and Angeline (Soucy) LaJoie. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Richard J. LaJoie and his wife, Cindi of Ohio, and Melissa Bennett and her husband, Ronald of Ohio; his grandchildren Jonathan Hetu, Megan Bennett, Richard Anthony LaJoie, and Sara Brown. He is also survived by his special friends
Randy and Shelly Peck, Doug Boland and Joe Desilet.
Ronald's family would like to offer a special note of thanks to his doctors and their staff for all the kindness, compassion, care and professionalism they gave to Ron through the years, the staff of St. Francis Hospital, Manchester Fire/Rescue EMT and the owners
and staff at Chez Ben Restaurant.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 30, at 11 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St. Manchester followed by burial in Buckland Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday morning from 10 to
11 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or St. Francis Hospital CHF programs.
For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 26 to Jun. 30, 2020.