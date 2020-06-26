Ronald J. LaJoie
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald J. LaJoie, 76, of Manchester, the husband of Josephine (Picaut) LaJoie, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.

Born in Hartford, he was the son of the late Joseph and Angeline (Soucy) LaJoie. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Richard J. LaJoie and his wife, Cindi of Ohio, and Melissa Bennett and her husband, Ronald of Ohio; his grandchildren Jonathan Hetu, Megan Bennett, Richard Anthony LaJoie, and Sara Brown. He is also survived by his special friends

Randy and Shelly Peck, Doug Boland and Joe Desilet.

Ronald's family would like to offer a special note of thanks to his doctors and their staff for all the kindness, compassion, care and professionalism they gave to Ron through the years, the staff of St. Francis Hospital, Manchester Fire/Rescue EMT and the owners

and staff at Chez Ben Restaurant.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 30, at 11 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St. Manchester followed by burial in Buckland Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday morning from 10 to

11 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or St. Francis Hospital CHF programs.

For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 26 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved