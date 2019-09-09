Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald J. "Ron" LaRussa. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Funeral 9:00 AM Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Holy Family Church Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald J. "Ron" LaRussa, 81, beloved husband of 61 years of Judith (Pierce) LaRussa, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.



Born Feb. 22, 1938, son of the late Angelo and Ann (Jackamore) LaRussa, he was a lifelong resident of Enfield. Ron attended Suffield Academy, Enfield High School, and Western New England College. He was an outstanding athlete in baseball, basketball, and football. Ron was a member of the 1950 Rotary Club Baseball Little League Champions in the first year of existence. He loved telling how he hit the first homerun ever in Little League off of his friend Bill "Crow" Spanswick. He coached EPSA Girls Softball for 10 years. Ron's claim to fame was a tryout with the old Brooklyn Dodgers and he still insisted that he was waiting for a letter to join the "Big Show." He later went on to write a sports column called "Ron's roundup of local sports" for the Thompsonville Press, along with receiving a few awards for sports writing. He then went on to be a well-known photographer for the TVILLE Press, Hartford Courant, Springfield Daily News, and the Enfield Police Department.



Ron was in the appliance business with his father, Angelo "Al" LaRussa for 25 years, both in Enfield and Windsor Locks. LaRussa Appliance Store was a landmark in those towns since 1945 when Al first started. Ron was a former member of the Enfield Chamber of Commerce and served on the executive board of directors-trade division. He was involved in real estate for nine years and was a supervisor with Hallmark Cards for 20 years, retiring in 1999. He was also an honorary member of the Enfield Hunters Club and served on the board of directors for many years. He was a member of the Rinaldi-Fede Post 17 and was also a member of the "Kustoms" of Enfield and he also won a car rodeo in Enfield and placed second in the state final. Ron was an avid UConn Women's Basketball fan and he sure loved his Yankees. He also was a shotgun and handgun instructor with the late Capt. Don Barnes. Ron enjoyed hunting and fishing. The many trips to Vermont with his wife Judie. They always enjoyed their trip up north.



Besides his best friend and loving wife Judie, he is survived by three sons, Ronald J. LaRussa Jr. and his wife, Nancy, of Enfield, Robert J. LaRussa and Yvonne Kubicek of Burbank, California, Randall T. LaRussa and wife, Donna, of Windsor Locks; a daughter, Kristen M. LaRussa of Enfield; grandchildren, Megan and Andrea Stires, Jenifer and Geoff Stevenson, Anthony LaRussa, Chase LaRussa, LCPL, USMC, RJ LaRussa, and Patrick LaRussa; a sister, Marilyn Bowidas and longtime friend, Alfred Bowidas, of Punta Gorda, Florida; cousins, Raymond and Elaine LaRussa, Jean and Jim Divine, Don and Joyce VanNostrand; his lifelong childhood friend, Sam Peraro; and nieces, nephews, and many close friends. He was predeceased by his in-laws, Douglas and Marjorie (VanNostrand) Pierce.



The funeral will be Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 9 a.m. from the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, with a Mass in Holy Family Church at 10 a.m. The burial will be private.



Calling hours are at the funeral home Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m.



Donations may be made to the , Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005, the , 825 Brook St., I-91, Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067, or the Parkway Pavilion Recreation Department, 1157 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082.



For online condolences, please visit



www.brownefuneralchapel.com







