Ronald Langevin
Ronald Langevin, 64, of LeHigh Acres, Florida, formerly of Tolland, Connecticut, passed away on Sept. 12, 2020. He was born in Manchester, Connecticut, son of the late Charles Jr. and Muriel Langevin.

Ronnie is survived by his two brothers, Arthur Langevin and wife, Sallyann; and Charles Langevin III; sister, Charlotte Maynard, and her husband Doug; and 10 nieces and nephews.

Services were held privately in Florida. To leave a condolence online for the family, please visit:

www.introvignefuneralhome.com


Published in Journal Inquirer from Sep. 19 to Sep. 23, 2020.
