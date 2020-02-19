Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Marshall Larson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





He was born on Nov. 12, 1934, in Manchester, to the late Marshall C. and Eva A. (Fromerth) Larson. He lived in Connecticut for 63 years while residing in Enfield for 39 years, raising his beautiful family. He worked at Pratt & Whitney/United Technologies for 39 years as a mechanical engineer. Retiring in 1992, he and his wife traveled the world before moving to Venice in 1997. His biggest passions were cruising international waters, camping with his girls, going on hunting trips, riding his dirt bike, fishing on his boat, building/flying model planes, and most of all creating lasting memories with his family whom he provided for and took great care of.



He leaves behind his beloved wife of 61 years, Francela Ann (Smith); three daughters, Debra Larson of Venice, Donna Ranta (Mark) of Sarasota, Florida, and Susan Larson of Hudson, Florida. Additionally he leaves behind two sisters, Janet Holmes (Richard) of East Windsor, and Sharon Aldrich of North Port, Florida. He was extremely proud of his five grandchildren, Adam Conterno of Tampa, Florida, Nicholas Conterno (Alexandria) of Bradenton, Florida, Jennifer Ranta (Chris) of Lansing, Michigan, Benjamin Ranta (Bella) of Sarasota, and Damon Ranta of Los Angeles, California. He also leaves behind one great-granddaughter, Natalia Conterno of Bradenton, of which she brought immense love and happiness, as well as an ex son-in-law Brad Conterno of Osprey, Florida. Additionally he leaves behind several wonderful nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Joel Aldrich; and nephew, David Aldrich.



A private celebration of life for family and friends will be determined at a later date.



The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Tidewell Hospice of Florida in memory of Ronald M. Larson



Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel of Venice, Florida, has been assisting the family with arrangements.



To leave an online condolence message visit



www.toalebrothers.com



Ronald Marshall Larson, age 85 of Venice, Florida, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.He was born on Nov. 12, 1934, in Manchester, to the late Marshall C. and Eva A. (Fromerth) Larson. He lived in Connecticut for 63 years while residing in Enfield for 39 years, raising his beautiful family. He worked at Pratt & Whitney/United Technologies for 39 years as a mechanical engineer. Retiring in 1992, he and his wife traveled the world before moving to Venice in 1997. His biggest passions were cruising international waters, camping with his girls, going on hunting trips, riding his dirt bike, fishing on his boat, building/flying model planes, and most of all creating lasting memories with his family whom he provided for and took great care of.He leaves behind his beloved wife of 61 years, Francela Ann (Smith); three daughters, Debra Larson of Venice, Donna Ranta (Mark) of Sarasota, Florida, and Susan Larson of Hudson, Florida. Additionally he leaves behind two sisters, Janet Holmes (Richard) of East Windsor, and Sharon Aldrich of North Port, Florida. He was extremely proud of his five grandchildren, Adam Conterno of Tampa, Florida, Nicholas Conterno (Alexandria) of Bradenton, Florida, Jennifer Ranta (Chris) of Lansing, Michigan, Benjamin Ranta (Bella) of Sarasota, and Damon Ranta of Los Angeles, California. He also leaves behind one great-granddaughter, Natalia Conterno of Bradenton, of which she brought immense love and happiness, as well as an ex son-in-law Brad Conterno of Osprey, Florida. Additionally he leaves behind several wonderful nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Joel Aldrich; and nephew, David Aldrich.A private celebration of life for family and friends will be determined at a later date.The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Tidewell Hospice of Florida in memory of Ronald M. LarsonToale Brothers Ewing Chapel of Venice, Florida, has been assisting the family with arrangements.To leave an online condolence message visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close