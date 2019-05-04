Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald O. Pelton Sr., 86, of South Windsor, beloved husband of Nancy A. (Williams) Pelton, died peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family.



He was born in Hartford, on Nov. 1, 1932, son of the late H. Fred and Almina I. (Delorme) Pelton. Ron was a longtime resident of East Hartford and a graduate of East Hartford High School. He worked as a foreman for Ryder Truck Rental Inc. in Hartford for over 30 years before his retirement in 1996. He married the love of his life, Nancy A. Williams, on Aug. 2, 1952. He was an active parishioner of St. Mary Church in East Hartford and a member of the St. Mary Men's Club. Ron was the life of the party: quick with a joke, a song or two, and of course a swing around the dance floor. Music was an ever-present part of his soul and he shared it with those around him. For many years you would find him with a camera around his neck documenting the family story through his telephoto lens. A loving and devoted son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, father-in-law, and friend he will be dearly missed.



Along with his wife Nancy of over 66 years, he leaves his children, Ronald O. Pelton Jr. and Jean Mullen of Wilbur-By-The-Sea, Florida, Richard Pelton and his wife, Susan of Copley, Ohio, Russell Pelton and his wife, Susan of Enfield, Robin Menasian and her husband, Robert of Manchester, and Ronna Goslin and her husband, David of South Windsor. He also leaves his sister, Dolores Neumann of New Hartford; his brother-in-law Robert Williams of Tolland; his grandchildren, Christopher Maresco and his wife, Sara, Hannah DeRusha and her husband, Bill, Luke Pelton and his fiancé, Jamie Zimmerman, Alan and Will Menasian, and Cooper and Alex Goslin; as well as his great-grandchildren, Teagan, Quin, and Sadie Maresco ,and Nathan DeRusha. He was predeceased by his sister M. Donna Mahoney.



Special thanks to those who cared for Ron during the final years of his life, including the staffs of Vernon Davita Dialysis, the Residence at South Windsor Farms, Encompass & Athena VNA and Vivienne and the many caregivers from Right At Home. Their caring and compassion were a blessing to Ron and his family.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, May 5, from 2 to 5 p.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor.



Family and friends may gather on Monday, May 6, at 9 a.m., at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., at St. Mary Church in East Hartford. Burial will follow at Wapping Cemetery in South Windsor.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ron's name to , 300 Whitney Ave., Unit 121, Hamden, CT 06518.



