Ronald R. Lusher, 75, of Manchester, beloved husband of April M. (Merritt) Lusher, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Born in Springfield, June 25, 1944, he was the son of the late Julius and Marie Cecilia (LaJoie) Lusher. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Ronald was a plumber for his whole career before retiring. In his spare time, he and his wife loved to volunteer at Protectors of Animals in East Hartford.
Besides his beloved wife April, he leaves his two feline children, Jack and Sassy; and his cousins, Patti, Bonnie, and David Douglas.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to the Protectors of Animals, 144 Main St., East Hartford, CT 06118.
Published in Journal Inquirer from July 30 to Aug. 3, 2019