He was born to Sidney and Madeline Erb on April 3, 1932, in Winchester, Massachusetts. He grew up in Winchester, and upon graduation from high school, he attended New England Aircraft School. This was cut short by the Korean War, and he enlisted in the United States Air Force Reserve and his unit was activated May 1, 1951. Ron and Jackie were married on April 8, 1951. Ron worked in many areas of the trucking business, including owning and operating his own trucking business, R.S. Erb Trucking, for several "hard" years. After selling the business, he was made safety supervisor for a New Jersey company, and he was responsible for the safety operations of all their terminals from New Jersey to Virginia before finally coming to Connecticut to be safety director for a local trash company until his retirement. Retirement only gave him more energy it seems, and he spent many hours working and planning the renovation of a circa 1845 farmhouse with a good friend who owned the property. This, along with his "Mr. Fix It" reputation, kept him busy for more than 25 years. Ron's dedication to the Ellington Indian Valley YMCA was unsurpassed. One could set their watch every morning six days a week as Ron headed to the YMCA for his morning workout and "social" time. Several doctors expressed to him that his dedication to keeping in shape was a major factor in helping him thorough his battle with cancer. Many thanks to Maggie, friends, and the staff at the YMCA. Ron was a member of the Talcottville Congregational Church and could be found any given day working around the church, attending a meeting, updating the event sign, or just helping wherever he could at the church. He and Jackie enjoyed playing golf and spent many winters in Florida with their friends.



In addition to his loving wife, he leaves his children, Cynthia Vallarelli and her husband, John, and Ronald Erb and his wife, Claudia; five grandchildren, Jeremy and Joel Erb, Jennifer and Andrew Cravenho, and Jamie Vallarelli; two great-grandchildren, Sorren and Lorelei Erb; his brother Kenneth Erb and wife, Linda; and several nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Lois Guckert. He will be greatly missed by both family and his many friends.



A celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later date and time to be announced, due to the current pandemic.



Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements.



www.carmonfuneralhome.com



