Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald W. Breyette. View Sign Service Information Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 (860)-749-8413 Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald W. Breyette, 55, of Somers, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Evergreen Healthcare after a courageous battle with cancer.



The son of the late Robert and Mary (Yuodis) Snydal Breyette, Ronnie was born in Stafford Springs and lived in Somers for most of his life. He was employed as a landscaper, a very gifted one, for over 30 years and was infamous for his abilities to fix almost anything mechanical. He enjoyed the outdoors, NASCAR, and loved spending time with his family.



Ronnie is survived by four sisters, Janice Kibbe and her husband, Mark, of Hampden, Massachusetts, Sheila Murphy of Enfield, Ann Moses and her husband, Monty, of Somers, and Corinne Breyette of Somers; a brother, Jeffrey Breyette of Somers; several nieces and nephews; and many extended family and close friends, including Bill W. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Phyllis Pettee, and her husband, Bob.



Visitation hours will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at All Saints Church, 25 School St., Somers. (Please meet at the church.) Committal will follow in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery in Enfield.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Ronnie's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.



To leave online condolences, please visit



www.somersfuneralhome.com







Ronald W. Breyette, 55, of Somers, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Evergreen Healthcare after a courageous battle with cancer.The son of the late Robert and Mary (Yuodis) Snydal Breyette, Ronnie was born in Stafford Springs and lived in Somers for most of his life. He was employed as a landscaper, a very gifted one, for over 30 years and was infamous for his abilities to fix almost anything mechanical. He enjoyed the outdoors, NASCAR, and loved spending time with his family.Ronnie is survived by four sisters, Janice Kibbe and her husband, Mark, of Hampden, Massachusetts, Sheila Murphy of Enfield, Ann Moses and her husband, Monty, of Somers, and Corinne Breyette of Somers; a brother, Jeffrey Breyette of Somers; several nieces and nephews; and many extended family and close friends, including Bill W. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Phyllis Pettee, and her husband, Bob.Visitation hours will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at All Saints Church, 25 School St., Somers. (Please meet at the church.) Committal will follow in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery in Enfield.In lieu of flowers, donations in Ronnie's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.To leave online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 19 to Dec. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.