Ronald W. Fedo
Ronald W. Fedo, 80, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Nov. 16, at home.

Born East Lyme, he grew up in Windsor Locks, and lived in Enfield for over 45 years. Ronald worked for Roncari Construction and retired from Spazzarrini Construction. He enjoyed bowling, telling jokes and sitting by his pool.

He was predeceased by his mother, Winifred Fedo. He leaves his wife of 43 years, Patricia (Hotchkiss) Fedo; four sons, Patrick and his wife; Sandy Tallis of Southington, Gary Tallis of Enfield, Ronald Jr. and his wife; Elaine Fedo of Manchester, John and his wife; Donna Tallis of Enfield; two daughters, Michele Austin of Daytona Beach, Florida, Denise Polk of Manchester; a brother, Thomas Bennefield of Houston, Texas; two sisters, Eva Rehnberg of Windsor Locks, Betty Buckley of West Suffield; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be Friday, Nov. 20, at noon, at Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, followed by burial in Grove Cemetery in Windsor Locks. Calling hours will precede the service from 10 a.m. to noon.

For online condolences, please visit

www.brownefuneralchapel.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
