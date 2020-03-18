Ronald W. Nivison, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his daughters, Debbie Albers (Klaus), Robin Balletto (Dave), and Cheryl Knowles; three grandchildren, Allison, Kate, and Alex; two great-grandchildren, Tristan and Craison; brothers, William Nivison and Melvyn Nivison (Norma); in-laws, Sandra, Laura and Frank; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He was predeceased by his wife, Victoria Nivison; and a brother, Clayton Nivison.
A celebration of life will take place on Monday, April 27, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Maneeley's, 65 Rye St., South Windsor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2080 Silas Deane Highway, 2nd Floor, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 and/or National Multiple Sclerosis Society, CT Chapter, 659 Tower Ave., 1st Floor, Hartford, CT 06112-1269.
For online condolences and guestbook, please visit us at
www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020