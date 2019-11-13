Ciccio
Rosa A. Ciccio, 59, of Vernon passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Rockville General Hospital.
Born in Italy to Carmelo and Clara (Cartella) Ciccio, she earned her B.A. and law degree from UConn. She worked as a digital archive manager for the Hartford Courant, retiring after 32 years, and later worked for Travelers. Rosa was an animal lover and volunteered for many causes to protect the welfare of animals.
Besides her mother, she is survived by her sister, Maria Amodeo and her husband, Antonio; her nephew, Gabriele Amodeo and his wife, Cynthia; and her grandnephews, Alexander and Daniel. She was predeceased by her father.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 16, at noon at St. Bartholomew Church (St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish) 736 Middle Turnpike East, Manchester, followed by burial in St. James Cemetery.
Family and friends may call on Friday, Nov. 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019