Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Rosalie "Rose" J. Giansiracusa, 80, of South Windsor, beloved wife of 64 years to Paul Giansiracusa, Jr., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.



She was born on July 18, 1938, in Washington, D.C., daughter of the late Charles and Edith (Taylor) Suddath. Rose was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining for her family and special holiday gatherings.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Donna Cormier and her husband, Robert of South Windsor, Paul Giansiracusa, III and his wife, Donna of Dade City, Florida, Glenn Giansiracusa and his wife, Linda of Palm Harbor, Florida; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Josephine Broadwell of Jupiter, Florida; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Donald Sfreddo. Rose was predeceased by a great-grandson and two sisters, Gloria Wozniak and Patricia Brosmer.



Relatives and friends may join the family for visiting hours on Saturday, March 9, from noon to 2 p.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Rose's memory may be made to the Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center, 85 Retreat Ave., Hartford, CT 06106.



Please visit



www.Carmonfuneralhome.com



for online expressions of sympathy.







Rosalie "Rose" J. Giansiracusa, 80, of South Windsor, beloved wife of 64 years to Paul Giansiracusa, Jr., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.She was born on July 18, 1938, in Washington, D.C., daughter of the late Charles and Edith (Taylor) Suddath. Rose was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining for her family and special holiday gatherings.In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Donna Cormier and her husband, Robert of South Windsor, Paul Giansiracusa, III and his wife, Donna of Dade City, Florida, Glenn Giansiracusa and his wife, Linda of Palm Harbor, Florida; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Josephine Broadwell of Jupiter, Florida; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Donald Sfreddo. Rose was predeceased by a great-grandson and two sisters, Gloria Wozniak and Patricia Brosmer.Relatives and friends may join the family for visiting hours on Saturday, March 9, from noon to 2 p.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Rose's memory may be made to the Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center, 85 Retreat Ave., Hartford, CT 06106.Please visitfor online expressions of sympathy. Funeral Home Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home

419 Buckland Road

South Windsor , CT 06074-3709

(860) 644-2940 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 2 to Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close