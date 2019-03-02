Rosalie "Rose" J. Giansiracusa, 80, of South Windsor, beloved wife of 64 years to Paul Giansiracusa, Jr., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on July 18, 1938, in Washington, D.C., daughter of the late Charles and Edith (Taylor) Suddath. Rose was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining for her family and special holiday gatherings.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Donna Cormier and her husband, Robert of South Windsor, Paul Giansiracusa, III and his wife, Donna of Dade City, Florida, Glenn Giansiracusa and his wife, Linda of Palm Harbor, Florida; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Josephine Broadwell of Jupiter, Florida; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Donald Sfreddo. Rose was predeceased by a great-grandson and two sisters, Gloria Wozniak and Patricia Brosmer.
Relatives and friends may join the family for visiting hours on Saturday, March 9, from noon to 2 p.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Rose's memory may be made to the Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center, 85 Retreat Ave., Hartford, CT 06106.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 2 to Mar. 6, 2019