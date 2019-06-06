Guest Book View Sign Service Information Manchester Funeral Home 142 East Center Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-6226 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Manchester Funeral Home 142 East Center Street Manchester , CT 06040 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Bridget Church 80 Main St. Manchester , CT View Map Burial Following Services East Cemetery Manchester , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rosalie "Lee" (Troge) Whitesell passed away peacefully at Rockville General Hospital June 4, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was the widow of Chadwick Whitesell, and the mother of seven children, 18 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.



Lee was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Mae (Dineen) Brown and Henry R. Troge. She grew up in St. Albans, New York, and spent summers in Rocky Point on the shore of the Long Island Sound. She brought her children there every summer.



Lee was predeceased by her son, Jeffrey; and her daughter-in-law, Janice; her brother, Harry; and her sister, Ann.



Lee met her husband when he was stationed in the naval hospital in St. Albans. After they were married, they lived in West Hartford. In 1950 they moved to Manchester, where they raised their family of five boys and two girls. Lee was among the first to enroll at Manchester Community College when classes were offered. She earned an education degree at UConn and began teaching seventh grade Language Arts at Illing Middle School. She enjoyed teaching for 20 years.



Lee and Chad belonged to the Manchester Country Club and played golf for many years. They also played bridge, which Lee continued to play two or three times a week. She also enjoyed bowling and going to the movies weekly with friends. Lee traveled extensively in the United States and in Europe. She found Greece and Egypt the most fascinating. Her true joy was spending time with her family. Lee was delighted as her family continued to grow, watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She cherished her visits with each one.



She is survived by William and Dale of Virginia; Robert and Mina of California; James and Karen of Ellington; Judy and Jere Quinn of Montville; Jeanne and Richard Chaffee of Rhode Island; and Chad and Janet of Hebron.



Lee was a parishioner at St. Bartholomew's parish since its inception. She taught catechism and wrote the parish bulletin for several years. Since her retirement she attended Mass almost daily.



In memory of Lee who was an English teacher, read a good book or do a word puzzle in her honor.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests to please donate to in her name.



Family and friends are welcome to attend calling hours at Manchester Funeral Home, 142 East Center St., Manchester, Friday, June 7, from 6 to 8 p.m.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, June 8, at 10 a.m. at St. Bridget Church, 80 Main St., Manchester. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Burial will follow in East Cemetery, Manchester.



