Daughter of the late Joseph and Julia Storm, she was born Aug. 26, 1922, in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York. She made her home in Windsor Locks with her late husband Stanley where they resided for over 70 years. She was a devoted wife and mother, and loved watching her sons playing Little League as they grew up. Rose was an avid reader and enjoyed a good game of pinochle. She was also an avid fan of the Red Sox and UConn women's basketball.



Rose is survived by her sons, David and his wife, Pauline, of East Windsor, and Richard and his wife, Brenda, of Enfield; her grandchildren, Jeff (Christina) Krupa, Ken (Jennifer)Krupa, Shannon (Ryan) O'Donnell, Adam (C.J.) Krupa-Schayer; her great-grandchildren, Michael, Courtney, Brendan, Alyssa, Kyle, Ryan, Brooke, Delaney; and her dear granddog, Baxter. In addition to her beloved husband Stanley, she was predeceased by her eight siblings.



Rose's family wishes to thank the staff at Suffield by the River for their compassionate care and support.



Her family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, Aug. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks.



Per Rose's request, services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Windsor Locks Lions Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 105, Windsor Locks, CT 06096.



