Rose A. (Moisan) St. Laurent, 82, of South Windsor, beloved wife of Gerard O. St. Laurent, died peacefully Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.



Rose was born April 13, 1937, in St. Jacques-le-Majeur-de-Wolfestown, Quebec, Canada, daughter of the late Wilfred and Amanda (Daigle) Moisan. Rose grew up in Canada and was married to the love of her life, Gerard O. St. Laurent in 1962. They moved to the United States in 1963, living in Hartford before moving to South Windsor in 1977. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Church and was a past member of the Raconte Catholic group in Canada. Rose devoted her life to her family and enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, and gardening. She cherished every moment she had to spend with her husband, children, and most especially her grandchildren.



Along with her husband of over 57 years, Gerard, she leaves her four sons, Ronald St. Laurent and his wife, Aileen, of Broad Brook, Norman St. Laurent and his wife, Laurie, of South Windsor, James St. Laurent and his wife, Kimberly, of Glastonbury, and Mark St. Laurent of South Windsor; her brothers, Alpha Moisan, Roger Moisan, and Gaston Moisan; her sisters, Therese Moisan, Antoinette Moisan, and Adrienne Moisan all of Canada; and her grandchildren, Chantal Mathieu, Emily, Madeline, Jake, Joshua, Valerie, and Kayla. She was predeceased by her siblings, Josepha, Bernadette, and Laurette.



Her family will receive friends Sunday, July 21, from 3 to 6 p.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 22, at 10 a.m. meeting directly at St. Margaret Mary Church, 80 Hayes Road, South Windsor. Burial will follow at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611.



