Rose (Petersen) Collins, 81, of Glastonbury, formerly of East Hartford, beloved wife of the late Robert E. Collins, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Salmon Brook Center.
She was born on Nov. 16, 1937, in the Wapping section of South Windsor, daughter of the late Theodore and Rose (Stubenrauch) Petersen. Rose grew up in South Windsor and was married to the love of her life, Robert E. Collins on Aug. 2, 1958. She lived in East Hartford from 1958 until 2006. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend who will be missed.
She leaves her son, Russell Collins of East Hartford; her daughter, Gloria Dingee of East Hartford; her sister, Eva Lisi of S. Yarmouth, Massachusetts; and her grandchildren, Anastasia, Ashley, and Amber. She was predeceased by her son, Donald Collins; her sister, Claire Newbury; and her brother, Carlton Petersen.
Her family will receive friends on Monday, April 29, from 9 to 11 a.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. A graveside service will follow, 11:30 a.m., at the Wapping Cemetery in South Windsor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019