Rose Lillian (Vella) Shelanskas, 89, of Suffield, beloved wife of the late Raymond Shelanskas, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020.



Ray and Rose were married for 61 years, a marriage that they both treasured. She was born May 23, 1930, in Thompsonville, the daughter of Charles and Elizabeth (Jackamore) Vella. Rose worked for the Town of Suffield for 28 years, but she devoted her life to taking care of her family. Rose enjoyed shopping with her friends at Cape Cod, playing cards with her family, and making trips to the casino. She also loved to go out to eat and end with her favorite dessert. But her special skill was cooking and baking for all. Rose was a big fan of the New York Yankees, UConn basketball, and the New England Patriots. Her greatest joy in life were her five grandsons and meeting her first great-grandchild in January.



Rose leaves her daughter, Carol Bartus and her husband, Edward; her son, John Shelanskas and his wife, Lisa; her cherished grandsons, Steven Bartus and his wife, Thishani, Brian Bartus and his girlfriend, Kristin, Aaron Shelanskas and his girlfriend, Melissa, David Shelanskas and his wife, Desiree, Mark Shelanskas; and her great-grandson, Archie Shelanskas. Rose also leaves her sister, Louise Desrocher of Enfield; and many favorite nieces and nephews who "all get along." Rose was predeceased by her two brothers, Alphonse Vella and Charles Vella; and three sisters, Josephine Fede, Eugenia Vella, and Ann Aloisa. She also leaves us with many fond memories of great times with good friends and family.



We would also like to thank the many loving caregivers for the help we received during her life. Your care was much appreciated.



Due to the current health crisis a memorial service will be done at a later date.



Memorial donations may be made to Suffield Community Aid, 450 South St, Suffield, CT. 06078.



Rose Lillian (Vella) Shelanskas, 89, of Suffield, beloved wife of the late Raymond Shelanskas, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020.Ray and Rose were married for 61 years, a marriage that they both treasured. She was born May 23, 1930, in Thompsonville, the daughter of Charles and Elizabeth (Jackamore) Vella. Rose worked for the Town of Suffield for 28 years, but she devoted her life to taking care of her family. Rose enjoyed shopping with her friends at Cape Cod, playing cards with her family, and making trips to the casino. She also loved to go out to eat and end with her favorite dessert. But her special skill was cooking and baking for all. Rose was a big fan of the New York Yankees, UConn basketball, and the New England Patriots. Her greatest joy in life were her five grandsons and meeting her first great-grandchild in January.Rose leaves her daughter, Carol Bartus and her husband, Edward; her son, John Shelanskas and his wife, Lisa; her cherished grandsons, Steven Bartus and his wife, Thishani, Brian Bartus and his girlfriend, Kristin, Aaron Shelanskas and his girlfriend, Melissa, David Shelanskas and his wife, Desiree, Mark Shelanskas; and her great-grandson, Archie Shelanskas. Rose also leaves her sister, Louise Desrocher of Enfield; and many favorite nieces and nephews who "all get along." Rose was predeceased by her two brothers, Alphonse Vella and Charles Vella; and three sisters, Josephine Fede, Eugenia Vella, and Ann Aloisa. She also leaves us with many fond memories of great times with good friends and family.We would also like to thank the many loving caregivers for the help we received during her life. Your care was much appreciated.Due to the current health crisis a memorial service will be done at a later date.Memorial donations may be made to Suffield Community Aid, 450 South St, Suffield, CT. 06078.For online condolences visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020

