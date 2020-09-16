1/
Rose (Agostinelli) Sardella
Rose (Agostinelli) Sardella of Manchester, beloved wife of the late Louis Sardella passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Born Nov. 25, 1929, in Manchester, daughter of the late Assunta and William Agostinelli. She attended local schools and was a graduate of Manchester High School, Class of 1947. She was employed for many years at a financial institution and also Pratt & Whitney later worked and retired from Traveler's. Rose enjoyed living at the Arbors of Hop Brook, playing bingo and many other activities.

Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Guerino. She leaves a special godson and nephew, Robert Cresenzi Sr. of Broad Brook, his wife Sharon, children Julie Anne, Robert Jr.; her godchild, Christina Cresenzi and their families. Also a niece and godchild Susan and husband, John; several other special nieces and nephews, Mary, Carol, Paul, Robert, William and families.

Special thanks to Dr. McLaughlin and staff at the Regional Cancer Center and the VNA Association staff, especially Heather.

Relatives and friends are invited to call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home on Thursday, Sept. 17, from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. memorial service, with the Rev. Kevin Cavanaugh officiating, followed by committal prayers in St. James Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. James Church, 896 Main St., Manchester, CT 06040 or the American Cancer Society.

For condolences online please visit

www.tierneyfuneralhome.com


Published in Journal Inquirer from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
SEP
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
SEP
17
Committal
St. James Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
