She was born March 27, 1918, in Rockville, the daughter of the late Vincent and Anna (Vszczynowa) Orlowski. She attended school at St. Joseph School in Rockville and was a lifelong communicant of St. Joseph Church. She also belonged to the St. Joseph Rosary Society. Rose worked and retired from the U.S. Envelope Co. in Rockville. She was a world class bingo player who rarely ever lost and a proud Red Sox fan.



She is survived by her niece, Donna Flanigan; nephew, Thomas Zadorozny; great-nieces, Lauren Cardone and Erin Wolf; and great-great-nephews and niece, Daniel Wolf, Brandon Cardone, and Adrianna Cardone. She was predeceased by her three sisters, Helen Gross, Blanche Orlowski, and Stella Zadorozny.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately at St. Joseph Church.



The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Fox Hill Center for their kindness and care.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Church, 33 West St., Rockville, CT 06066.



