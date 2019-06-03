Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose (Errico) Vesce. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary





Rose was born Sept. 30, 1925, in Winchester, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Fioravanti and Adeline (Jacobellis) Errico. Rose was an outstanding golfer and bowler and could often be seen going for her daily walk on Enfield Street. She was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and a faithful parishioner of 50 years of St. Patrick Church. Rose was proud of her Italian heritage and spoke fluent Italian and enjoyed cooking for family and friends.



She is survived by her two children, Stephen Vesce and his wife, Pamela, of Alexandria, Virginia, Angela Czarnecki and her husband, Gary, of Enfield; five grandchildren, Brittany Vesce-Rubenic and her husband, Aaron, of Arlington, Virginia, Stephen P. Vesce of Fuqua-Varina, North Carolina, Matthew H. Vesce and his wife, Sarah, of Salisbury, North Carolina, Joseph A. Czarnecki and Marie J. Czarnecki, both of Enfield; four great-grandchildren, Noah M. and Lukas P. Rubenic, Jonathan A. and Thomas J. Vesce; and several nieces and nephews. Rose was predeceased by a son, Joseph H. Vesce; two brothers, Dominic G. and James V. Errico; and a sister, Mary G. Pronski.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Darren O'Neill, Theresa Lowe, and Martha Eliotte for their unwavering support and loyalty to Rose.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family Tuesday, June 4, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A funeral procession will form at 11 a.m. at the funeral home for a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Church. Burial will follow in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.



Memorial contributions in Rose's memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.



For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit



www.leetestevens.com



