Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roseann "Sue" (Cafazzo) Mazza. View Sign

Roseann "Sue" (Cafazzo) Mazza, 84, of Windsor Locks, loving wife of 58 years to the late Anthony T. Mazza, entered into eternal rest Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Bickfords Health Care in Windsor Locks.



Born Oct. 13, 1934, in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Evelyn (Brunette) Cafazzo. She loved spending time with her grandchildren doing various arts and crafts. She enjoyed traveling, camping, as well as trips to the casino and bingo on Monday and Thursday nights at the K of C. Her passion was crocheting; she always found pleasure in making things for her children and grandchildren. She loved a good game of cards.



Roseann is survived by her four children, Steven Lawlor of Windsor Locks, Denise Lawlor of Windsor Locks, Lynn Benis and her husband, Jeff, of Windsor Locks, and Susan Prejsner and her husband, Thomas, of Chicopee, Massachusetts. Roseann is survived by six grandchildren, Jason Whelan (Dawn), Cindy Strong (Tim), Eric Whelan, Robert Whelan (Kyla), Piper Prejsner, and Andrew Prejsner; and four great-grandchildren, Joshua Whelan, Chalan Whelan, Emma Strong, and Luna Whelan. She is also survived by her brother, Thomas Cafazzo and his wife, Anna; sisters-in-law, Mary Belvel and Jane Benedetto; her brothers-in-law, John Mazza and Michael Fiore; plus many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family Wednesday, April 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St. Windsor Locks.



A funeral service for Roseann will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 18, at the funeral home.



For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit



www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com







Roseann "Sue" (Cafazzo) Mazza, 84, of Windsor Locks, loving wife of 58 years to the late Anthony T. Mazza, entered into eternal rest Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Bickfords Health Care in Windsor Locks.Born Oct. 13, 1934, in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Evelyn (Brunette) Cafazzo. She loved spending time with her grandchildren doing various arts and crafts. She enjoyed traveling, camping, as well as trips to the casino and bingo on Monday and Thursday nights at the K of C. Her passion was crocheting; she always found pleasure in making things for her children and grandchildren. She loved a good game of cards.Roseann is survived by her four children, Steven Lawlor of Windsor Locks, Denise Lawlor of Windsor Locks, Lynn Benis and her husband, Jeff, of Windsor Locks, and Susan Prejsner and her husband, Thomas, of Chicopee, Massachusetts. Roseann is survived by six grandchildren, Jason Whelan (Dawn), Cindy Strong (Tim), Eric Whelan, Robert Whelan (Kyla), Piper Prejsner, and Andrew Prejsner; and four great-grandchildren, Joshua Whelan, Chalan Whelan, Emma Strong, and Luna Whelan. She is also survived by her brother, Thomas Cafazzo and his wife, Anna; sisters-in-law, Mary Belvel and Jane Benedetto; her brothers-in-law, John Mazza and Michael Fiore; plus many nieces, nephews, and cousins.Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family Wednesday, April 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St. Windsor Locks.A funeral service for Roseann will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 18, at the funeral home.For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit Funeral Home Windsor Locks Funeral Home

441 Spring Street

Windsor Locks , CT 06096

(860) 623-3498 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 16 to Apr. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close