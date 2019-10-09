Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemarie Crowley. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Rosemarie Crowley, 93, of Enfield, beloved wife of the late Francis J. "Wee" Crowley (1994), entered into eternal peace surrounded by her loving family, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.



Rosemarie was the only daughter of the late William and Helen (Swords) Devine, both Irish immigrants. Born July 22, 1926, she was raised in Springfield, and moved to Enfield in 1947. She was a devoted wife and foster parent, caring for over 350 foster children. Her dedication to providing a safe and loving home for so many earned her recognition as Foster Parent of the Year, as well as receiving several other awards. Devoted to her faith, she was a longtime parishioner of St. Patrick Church. Rosemarie was an avid Red Sox fan, and enjoyed cooking. She also loved taking trips to the casino.



She will be deeply missed by her children, Valerie Norris of Enfield, Cheryl Crowley (Franko) of Windsor Locks, Patrick Crowley (Barbara) of Enfield, Anthony DiPace of Enfield, Roy Crowley of East Windsor, Benji Ortiz (Lisa) of Ft. Smith, Arkansas, Thomas Stevens of Enfield, Robert Ortiz of Salem, North Carolina, Darrell Crowley (Kathy) of Enfield, Kevin Crowley (Agnes) of Enfield, Sandra Pouliot of East Windsor, and son-in-law Robert Coro; her grandchildren, Justin, Brittany, Greg, Devon, Robert, Allison, Anthony, Rose, Dylan, Shenna, Shaina, Shawna, Shivonne, Patrick, Michael, Brendan, SeanPatrick, Francis, and Timothy; great-grandchildren, Autumn and Jameson; as well as many nieces, nephews; sisters-in-law; and extended family. Besides her husband, Rosemarie was predeceased by a daughter Frances Coro; and eight brothers.



Visitation hours will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.



Family and friends may gather at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Leete-Stevens for a procession to St. Patrick Church, 63 Pearl St., Enfield, for a Mass of Christian Burial at noon. Committal will follow at St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.



Donations in Rosemarie's name may be made to the Enfield Food Shelf, PO box 699, Enfield, CT 06083.



