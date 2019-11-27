Rosemarie E. (Campbell) Koppang, 81, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital.
She was born in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of Daniel B. and Josephine (Lambrecht) Campbell.
Her loving husband of 35 years, William R. Koppang, passed away in 1995. She leaves her daughter, Clara Koppang and her partner, Marion, of Seattle, Washington; her three sons, Craig Koppang and his wife, Michelle, of Plymouth, Chris Koppang and his wife, Julie, of Reston, Virginia, and Michael Koppang and his wife, Carrie, of Holden; her sister, Florence Lormans of San Maria, California; four grandchildren, William, Jennifer, Ava, and Cy; and nieces and nephews.
Rosemarie was a dedicated homemaker who loved nothing more than being surrounded by her loving family. She enjoyed painting, crafts, adored her cat "Missy," and was a collector of many things, especially antiques.
Funeral services for Rosemarie were held today, Wednesday, Nov. 27.
A private committal service will be held at Black Point Cemetery in Scarborough, Maine.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden, Massachusetts.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019