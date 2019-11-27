Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemarie E. (Campbell) Koppang. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rosemarie E. (Campbell) Koppang, 81, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital.



She was born in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of Daniel B. and Josephine (Lambrecht) Campbell.



Her loving husband of 35 years, William R. Koppang, passed away in 1995. She leaves her daughter, Clara Koppang and her partner, Marion, of Seattle, Washington; her three sons, Craig Koppang and his wife, Michelle, of Plymouth, Chris Koppang and his wife, Julie, of Reston, Virginia, and Michael Koppang and his wife, Carrie, of Holden; her sister, Florence Lormans of San Maria, California; four grandchildren, William, Jennifer, Ava, and Cy; and nieces and nephews.



Rosemarie was a dedicated homemaker who loved nothing more than being surrounded by her loving family. She enjoyed painting, crafts, adored her cat "Missy," and was a collector of many things, especially antiques.



Funeral services for Rosemarie were held today, Wednesday, Nov. 27.



A private committal service will be held at Black Point Cemetery in Scarborough, Maine.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden, Massachusetts.



To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit



www.milesfuneralhome.com







Rosemarie E. (Campbell) Koppang, 81, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital.She was born in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of Daniel B. and Josephine (Lambrecht) Campbell.Her loving husband of 35 years, William R. Koppang, passed away in 1995. She leaves her daughter, Clara Koppang and her partner, Marion, of Seattle, Washington; her three sons, Craig Koppang and his wife, Michelle, of Plymouth, Chris Koppang and his wife, Julie, of Reston, Virginia, and Michael Koppang and his wife, Carrie, of Holden; her sister, Florence Lormans of San Maria, California; four grandchildren, William, Jennifer, Ava, and Cy; and nieces and nephews.Rosemarie was a dedicated homemaker who loved nothing more than being surrounded by her loving family. She enjoyed painting, crafts, adored her cat "Missy," and was a collector of many things, especially antiques.Funeral services for Rosemarie were held today, Wednesday, Nov. 27.A private committal service will be held at Black Point Cemetery in Scarborough, Maine.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden, Massachusetts.To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.