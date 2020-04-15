Rosemary Chisholm of Enfield, passed away due to COVID-19 on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, at 7:38p.m. She was 83 years old.
Born Dec. 17, 1936, Rosie was a very kind and generous individual. She was known for her dedication to family and her wonderful work ethic. She was a machinist at Stanadyne in Windsor, for over 20 years where she assisted in building parts for some historically important items such as space shuttles. She survived her husband, Earl Chisholm, who she married in 1958. Rosie was certainly the matriarch of her family. She loved to travel. All of her children and grandchildren have fond memories of the trips she took them on. She especially enjoyed venturing to Alaska, Arizona, and Maine. Rosie had a passion for animals, reading, and she enjoyed country western movies. She also had a beautiful singing voice.
Rosemary is survived by brother, Ronald Provost; and her three children, son Ron Chisholm and his wife, Amy, daughter Lauri Kennedy, and daughter Kim Doughtie and her husband, James. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Athena Doughtie, Cameron Doughtie and wife, Christina, Dylan Smith, Stephane Johnson and husband, Lee, TJ Kennedy and wife, Elaine, Eli Chisholm, Ricky Lee, Shane Cristo, and Samantha Rose Johnson. Rosie is survived by three great-grandchildren as well, Rosie, Raina, and Delilah Doughtie.
As per Rosie's wishes, she will be cremated and her family will charter a boat in Maine to spread her ashes out to sea and have a party in her memory.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020