Rosemary Cunningham Fleming, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Woodlake at Tolland.



Rosemary was born Jan. 14, 1934, and raised in Manchester, first generation Irish American, where she attended St. James School and Manchester High School. After graduating from Manchester High School, she began a career at Connecticut General where she worked in the actuarial department and made lifelong friends. She met her future husband, Jerry, at a dance and after they married, they moved to "rural" Vernon, where they raised us children referred to by our father as the "F Troop". The "F Troop" was a loud, lively clan full of personality, activities and excitement keeping our parents busy. Despite the hustle and bustle, Rosemary and Jerry made time to enjoy family and friends at dances, musicals, ball games, and gatherings. Our parents tremendously enjoyed each other. Sadly, Jerry departed from this world much too soon. In addition to running the Fleming family household on Merline Road, Rosemary was an active member of Sacred Heart Church where she taught religious education and enjoyed singing with the church choir. Eventually, Rosemary took a part-time job at Dowding, Moriarty & Dimock, Inc, working for nearly 20 years and retiring at the age of 70. Rosemary was especially proud and tremendously enjoyed her grandchildren, family time, watching their school events and various athletic games. She embraced her heritage at St. Patrick's Day functions, often joining the band to beautifully sing one of her favorite ballads, "Oh Danny Boy." We will miss her humming and singing.



She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Jerome A. Fleming; and by her loving parents, Terence and Mary Anne (Hughes) Cunningham. She is survived by her seven children and their spouses, Maryclaire and David Reilly, Jeri-Anne and Jeffrey Finley, Terence and Linda Fleming, Cathryn-Jean Fleming, Eileen Fleming, Michael and Jennifer Fleming, and Constance Layne and Mark Poulin; along with twelve grandchildren, Meghan, Brian, and Michael Reilly, TJ and Conor Finley, Daniel Fleming, Sean Walker, Ryan and Garrett Kelly, Bridget and Veronica Fleming, and Gabrielle Poulin; her adored two brothers and their wives, Thomas and Margaret Cunningham and Terence and Patricia Cunningham; three nieces, Pamela and Colleen Cunningham, and Shena Cunningham Lowe; and great-niece and -nephew, Emma and Aiden Lowe. She and her brothers are the first generation in America and she leaves many cousins "across the pond."



We would like to thank the staff at Woodlake at Tolland for all the wonderful care they provided to our mother over the past few years.



Calling hours are Friday, Feb. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W Center St., Manchester.



A traditional Catholic Mass will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m., at St. James Church, 896 Main St., Manchester, followed by a burial in St. James Cemetery, Manchester.



Rosemary loved all children. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .



