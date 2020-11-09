Rosemary (Satriano) Malatesta, 91, wife of 51 years of Vincent A. Malatesta, Sr., passed away peacefully on Nov. 7.Rosemary was born in Hartford, on Nov. 2, 1929, the daughter of Rocco and Edith (Bogoney) Satriano. She graduated from Bulkeley High School as salutatorian in 1947, attended Simmons College, and graduated from Hartford College for Women in 1950. She completed the Lab Technician training program at Hartford Hospital, and worked as a Lab Technician at the hospital from 1950-53. Rosemary married Vincent on Sept. 22, 1951, and they settled in Ellington in 1957, where they raised their family and Rosemary resided for 62 years. Rosemary was elected Ellington Town Treasurer in 1973, and was appointed Assistant Town Clerk in 1979, a job she held for 15 years until her retirement in 1994. She also served as Republican Deputy Registrar of Voters, and served for many years on the Republican Town Committee. She was also a member of the Ellington Women's Club for 36 years. Rosemary enjoyed baking, reading, and playing bridge, but most of all she enjoyed her family.Rosemary is survived by her five children, daughters Catherine Deptula and her husband, John, of Tolland, Ellen Michalik and her husband, John, of Glastonbury, and Rosemary Malatesta and her husband, Kevin Janicke of Cromwell; and sons Vincent Jr., of Worcester, Massachusetts, and Thomas and his wife, Gail, of Fort Lee, New Jersey. She also leaves 11 grandchildren, Andrew Deptula and his wife, Allison, Christopher Deptula and his wife, Caitlin, Karyn Deptula, Margaret (Deptula) Schmidt and her husband, Michael, Nicholas Malatesta and his fiancée, Thin Aung, Nathan Malatesta, and Nadine (Malatesta) Young and her husband, Sean, Jonathan Lynch, Kara Lynch and her fiancé, Ryan Nolan, Brendan Lynch, and Ria Malatesta. She also leaves eight great-grandchildren. Rosemary is also survived by her sister-in-law, Anita Satriano, of Bloomfield; and her nephew, Steven Satriano, of Ashford. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Salvatore Satriano; and her niece, Anne (Satriano) Tucker.Due to health concerns associated with the ongoing pandemic, there will be no calling hours, and funeral and burial services will be private. Burial will be in Ellington Center Cemetery.Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, Vernon has been entrusted with arrangements.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Rosemary's name may be made to St. Luke Church, 141 Maple St., Ellington, CT.For online condolences, please visit