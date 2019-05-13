Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary T. (Durnin) Neuser. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Send Flowers Obituary

Rosemary T. (Durnin) Neuser, 84, of Somers and formerly of Enfield, entered into eternal life Saturday, May 11, 2019, with loved ones at her side. She was the beloved wife of late Alfred F. Neuser Jr. (1996).



Rosemary was born March 4, 1935, in Brooklyn, New York. She had resided in Enfield for over 50 years and most recently in Somers. Prior to retiring, she was employed as secretary at St. Adalbert School, Enfield for 30 years. A loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she dedicated her life to caring for her family and home. Her greatest joy in life was time spent with family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of St. Adalbert Church, Enfield.



Rosemary is survived by her loving children, Alfred and Brenda Neuser of Somers, Stephen and Anne Neuser of Claremont, New Hampshire, Kathy Johanns of Enfield, Michael Neuser of Bristol, Maureen and Miguel Rivera of Enfield, and Eileen and Ray Hafford of Somers; her 11 beloved grandchildren, Fred, Kristy, Brian, Kelly, Kaitlin, Joe, Trey, Liam, Chloe, Colby, and Allie Rose; and her eight cherished great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Jack Durnin and wife, Vietta, of Waxhaw, North Carolina; along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Lila Heidstra of Yonkers, New York.



Relatives and friends may gather with her family Tuesday, May 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield.



Funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 15, 10 a.m. at the funeral home processing to St. Adalbert Church, Enfield for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will then take place in St. Adalbert Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.



