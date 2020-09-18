1/1
Roslyn Furey Bajek
Roslyn Furey Bajek, 91, of Londonderry, New Hampshire, formerly of Andover, Massachusetts passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

She was born on Feb. 3, 1929, in Enfield, to the late Charles and Rose Furey. She graduated from Enfield High School and Bay Path Jr. College in Longmeadow, Massachusetts. Roslyn married Ben Bajek, the love of her life. They eventually moved to Andover, where she was a resident for 55 years and was a communicant of St. Robert Bellarmine Church. After her children were grown, she went to work at Doherty Realty and Insurance as a receptionist for 25 years.

She is survived by her children, Charlyce Mandat and her husband, Rene, of Cooper City, Florida, Holly D'Errico and her husband, Paul, of Londonderry (with whom she lived) and Thomas Bajek and his wife, Linda, of Londonderry; her grandchildren, who loved Gramma very much, Justin D'Errico, Jenna Rose D'Errico, TJ Bajek, and Timothy Bajek, all of Londonderry; as well as many nieces and nephews. She also leaves a special friend and cousin, Teddy Furey. Roslyn was predeceased by her beloved husband of 70 years, Ben Bajek; her first grandson, Mathew Mandat; her sister, Grace Stamm; and her brother, Atty. Charles L. Furey.

All services are private at the request of the family.

Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Londonderry is in charge of the arrangements.

www.peabodyfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Sep. 18 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peabody Funeral Home
290 Mammoth Road
Londonderry, NH 03053
(603) 432-2801
