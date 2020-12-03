Ross J. Boucher, of Enfield, entered the afterlife peacefully on Nov. 30, 2020, at Baystate Medical Center.
He was born in Springfield, on July 16, 1951, son of the late Albert and Muriel (Boucher) Boucher. He was raised in Enfield, and was one of five children of Albert and Muriel. At the age of 13 he had said he met the love of his life and knew he was going to marry her, to which they did get married, five years later. Ross married his late wife, who died in 2009, Barbara T. (Grojeski) Boucher in 1969 and they went on to have three children, Christine, Jennifer and Andrew. Ross worked many jobs to support and take care of his family but made his career as a mechanic at Praxair, Incorporated in Suffield, working for 37 years until his retirement in 2016 to "enjoy life" as he would say. While not working and in his retirement, Ross enjoyed the company of his many close friends and family at his home and his big garage to enjoy his beloved NASCAR races through the weekend to cheer on his favorite drivers.
Ross is survived by his three children, Christine and her husband, David Cruz and their daughter, Kendra Cruz of Eagan, Minnesota, Jennifer and her husband, Doug Caron and their daughter, Delanie Caron of Chicopee, Andrew and his wife, Kacey Boucher of Enfield; a sister, Lana Gerber of Melbourne, Florida; and his brother, Mark Boucher of Enfield. Ross also had many amazing friends to whom he considered family, Joey Iacolino and his family, Shawn Fetridge and Jamie Major, Johnny Porcello, III and Kayla Fritz, Gary and Gina Weeks as well as his other close great neighbors, Ryan and Aleesa
Calling hours are Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield. The burial will be private. Strict social distancing protocols and the use of facemasks will be required for all facets of the funeral services.
Donations are accepted or they may be made to the American Cancer Society
, Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
