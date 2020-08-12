Roy A. White, beloved husband and father, passed away on Aug. 4, 2020.



Roy was born on June 24, 1929, as the only son of Alfred and Jeanette White. Roy grew up in New York City. Roy attended the University of Bridgeport, received his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from MIT, and received his Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from Columbia University. After graduating, Roy moved to Springfield and began working for Monsanto Corp. Roy then moved to Hazardville and began working at Debell and Richardson, Inc., which eventually was purchased and renamed to Springborn Laboratories.



In 1958, he met and married his wife of 62 years, Friedl Weigel. The couple then bought a house in Somers where they raised two children, Joanna and Bryan. Roy was awarded 7 U.S. patents during his career and awarded for his workplace excellence by all other employees at Springborn Laboratoriesin 1983. Roy retired in 1995 and continued to consult with Springborn Laboratories. Roy enjoyed investing and researching in the stock market, raising his children, traveling, reading scientific journals, and inventing.



Roy is survived by his wife, Friedl; his daughter, Joanna and husband, Joe Leibin; and his son, Bryan and wife, Makiko.



Services for Roy will be privately celebrated by the family in accordance with his wishes.









