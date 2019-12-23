Guest Book View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Service 10:00 AM Bethesda Lutheran Church 455 Island Pond Rd Springfield , MA View Map Burial Following Services Hazardville Cemetery Enfield , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Roy H. Haglund, 78, of Enfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.



Born in Springfield, on Feb. 15, 1941, he was the son of Birger W. and Elizabeth J. (Geanacopoulos) Haglund. He graduated from Springfield Technical High School in 1957, and then attended Western New England College. After working a variety of jobs, he gained full time employment as an accountant at McKesson Distribution/Liquors in New Haven. In 1970, he co-founded Hazardville Roofing Company in Enfield, a family-run business he proudly owned and operated for nearly 50 years. Roy was a passionate sports fan. He rooted for the Red Sox and Bruins, but never missed his beloved New York Giants, for better or for worse. He was fortunate to see them win four Super Bowls. Other interests included skiing, golfing, and flying his award winning model airplanes. He was a lifelong communicant of Bethesda Lutheran Church. Roy will be remembered most for his quick wit, attention to detail, and competitive spirit.



In addition to his parents, Roy was predeceased by his son, Steve, in 2005. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 59 years, Carol; his brother Richard and his wife, Maureen of Feeding Hills; and his brother David and his wife, Susan of Kingston, Ontario, Canada; his son, Eric and his wife, Patti of Windsor Locks; daughter Elizabeth Swain and her husband, Jason of Wilbraham; his grandchildren, Courtney Crandall and her husband, Joe; Mallory, Jacob and Adam Haglund; Jack, Avery and Lincoln Swain; and great-granddaughter Elyse Crandall. Roy also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, at Leete Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.



Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Bethesda Lutheran Church, 455 Island Pond Rd., Springfield, officiated by his pastor and friend, Pastor Lauren Holm. Burial will follow at Hazardville Cemetery in Enfield.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethesda Lutheran Church, 455 Island Pond Rd., Springfield, MA 01108, Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.



To leave online condolences, please visit







